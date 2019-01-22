Anoushey Ashraf's note full of love for animals will melt your heart

Pakistan’s acclaimed television personality Anoushey Ashraf is captivating hearts with her heart of gold as she treads her life attempting to make the world a more humane place for animals of all kind.



The 35-year-old VJ and actor turned to Instagram to share a heartwarming tale of love and acceptance that she found along the way for animals all around the world, while prompting her followers to also adopt a gentler conduct towards these creatures.

“I had rescued my first injured animal at the age of six perhaps. A little kitten from the street across the road from our house. That’s how it all began.,” she wrote.

The actor goes on share: “Soon after there was an injured baby crow, fallen from a tree. An injured Kite. An injured pup. I always wanted to adopt the dog no one wanted from the litter because of it’s limp, or the kitten that couldn’t see.”

“By the time I turned 9, our backyard was a mini zoo. And we were proud of it. A little corner for the blind, injured and hurt. Another for the ones recuperating. The rest were allowed to roam free.

They dirtied the placed, they made it smell funny but they gave me so so so much joy. And my Mom let me keep each of them. For which I will forever be grateful.”

“Animals have brought us joy, luck, immense love and pain. When my dog Mika passed away, I couldn’t sleep for nights but my dearest friend Faisal Baig consoled me with words even he may have forgotten himself. But they remain with me even today. I asked him if I’d ever be reunited with my dog again, even if religion doesn’t specially say much on the matter. He replied with a gentle ‘God loves you, and when those who love Him ask him for something, God always comes through, so if that’s what you want, you will see him again’”, she added in her emotional note.



Concluding the heartwarming note, the TV presenter encouraged her followers to be kind to animals as well while dropping a shout out to Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation for their work in easing the pain for animals in the country: “I urge each of you to be nice to all animals, discourage hunting, encourage humane slaughter ( this one’s debatable), avoid animal circuses, riding elephants for fun, water shows etc and donate as much as you can to the @acfanimalrescueofficial foundation for them to continue the amazing work they do! Thank you Ma, for leading by example.”



