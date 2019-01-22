Donald and Melania Trump nominated for 'Worst Actor' at Razzie Awards

President of the United States Donald Trump and first lady Melania were named amongst the nominations for the ‘Worst Actors’ at the Razzie Awards that recounts a year full of disasters in the cinematic universe as well as outside it.

The two were nominated for the Razzie Awards for their screen time in the political documentary by Dinesh D’Souza titled ‘Death of a Nation: Can We Save America a Second Time?’ as well ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ by Michael Moore.

The president bagged a nomination in the worst actors’ category alongside Johnny Depp, Will Ferrell, John Travolta and Bruce Willis.

On the other hand, Melania was named in the worst supporting actress’ category along with Marcia Gay Harden, Kelly Preston and Jaz Sinclair.

Moreover, the commander-in-chief also joined the category of worst screen combo category.

A winner from the categories will be named on February 23, a day before the Academy Awards roll out.