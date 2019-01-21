When Kubra Khan demanded more money than an Indian actress

Gone are the days when female actresses were not paid equally as their male counterparts. Leading this saying by example, Kubra Khan, a well-known face of the Pakistani film and drama industry once demanded a hefty amount of money for an advertisement that later casted a leading Indian actress.

Model-actress Kubra Khan is famous for charging hefty amount as remuneration for the dramas, films and ads she stars in. According to a report earlier, the 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani 2' starlet had asked for a whopping amount of Rs. 35 lakhs for a commercial.

She was later approached by a director from Lahore for a beauty cream advert for which she again quoted a staggering amount of money. The endorsement was later done by an Indian actress who reportedly charged lesser than what Kubra had demanded. It is since then that the actress has been charging a lot more than her contemporaries.

Kubra Khan has with time gained immense fame and popularity for her frequent appearances and dramas that have mustered tremendous success.

She has also starred in an English film known as ‘The Conversations’ and her Bollywood offering ‘Welcome 2 Karachi’ in 2015 was another feather in her cap.

On working in projects locally, Kubra Khan says, “After working for international projects the pleasure of working in your own country is amazing. The performance I delivered in my first Pakistani film Na Maloom Afraad was appreciated by all. It was a surreal experience of working alongside Jawed Sheikh, Nayyar Ejaz, Fahad Mustafa and Meekal Zulfiqar. I have learnt a lot from all of them.”

Rising to prominence overnight after featuring in popular drama ‘Khuda aur Muhabbat’ season 2, the actress adds, “I have performed in a number of films but the charm of working in dramas is unmatchable. I currently have a number of film offers nationally and internationally but owing to the strict shooting schedule of dramas I am not accepting any as of now.”