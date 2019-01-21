Ranveer Singh: Didn't want to be an actor but hero which I'm now

Ranveer Singh is riding high on successes after successes and it seems like the talented actor has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

From being in headlines for his doting avatar as a husband to performing exceptionally well in his movies, there is absolutely nothing that the superstar can’t do.

In a recent interview with Indian publication DNA, Ranveer opened about his super-successful Bollywood career and the ‘journey of becoming a hero, not an actor’.

The Simmba actor said, “What made me want to join the movies was watching films and wanting to be like the stars of that era. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Akshay (Kumar) sir, Ajay (Devgn) sir, the Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman), Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan sir, these are people who have individually and collectively inspired me to be a Hindi film hero. Plans and ideas formed in my head as a child, but I started out by not wanting to be an actor. I always wanted to be a hero, which I am now.”

The actor went on to mention how he was over the moon when his latest offering Simmba broke box office records.

“One of my dad’s close friends owns a theatre. When he received standees of Simmba, he called to tell us how surreal it was. They have seen me growing up and suddenly there I was on a standee. For me too, the feeling was one of immense joy. This larger-than-life mounting of a Hindi film hero is something I craved for. Going to watch the movie at single screens with the masses is a different high. I am where I dreamed of being. Simmba was my first movie of this scale and mounting,” he added.

The Padmaavat actor is all set to charm audiences in his upcoming venture ‘Gully Boy’ in which he will be seen essaying the character of underground rapper The Divine. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.