Modi inaugurates National Museum of Indian Cinema, Aamir Khan attends event

MUMBAI: Bollywood personalities Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Kumar and Karan Johar attended the star-studded inaugural ceremony of the National Museum of Indian Cinema.



As per details, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by a host of Bollywood stars including veteran actor Manoj Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, Simmba director Rohit Shetty and Zero director Aanand L Rai. Poonam Dhillion was also present along with producers Nikhil Dwivedi and Mahavir Jain.

Modi, at the start of his speech, invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. “How is the josh,” he asked, drawing laughter and praise.

Indian premier further said: “Films and society are a reflection of each other. What you see in films is happening in society and what is happening in society is seen in films. This shows India is changing. Earlier, poverty was considered a virtue... Films were about poverty, helplessness. Now, along with problems, solutions are also being seen. If there are a million problems, there are a billion solutions.”

It is learnt that the museum has four halls named Gandhi and Cinema, Children’s Film Studio, Technology, Creativity and Indian Cinema and Cinema across India. The museum is said to house artefacts, cameras, editing and recording machines, projectors, costumes, photographs related to filmmaking in India.

Modi had earlier met two delegations of Bollywood personalities. While a delegation of younger actors including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, among others, met the PM in Delhi, an earlier panel, which included names like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur, was criticised for not including any women.