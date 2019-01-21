Ranveer Singh reveals why he shifted to Deepika's house post marriage

MUMBAI: 2018 would be remembered as the year of lifelong commitment and celebration of love in Bollywood. The most adorable couple of Indian film industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also got married in November last year at Lake Como in Italy.



In his recent interview, Ranveer Singh opened up about his decision of moving into Deepika's house, saying: "I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do."



The 33-year-old actor further said: "The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don't want to displace her. I always try to give her priority."

In another interview, the Simmba actor said that his beau is a homemaker. “She is so gharelu…I love it. I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it,” he said.

Ranveer will be seen in Gully Boy next which is slated for release on February 15 while Deepika has started shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s next, titled Chapaak.