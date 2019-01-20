Alia Bhatt looks stunning in gorgeous red dress in leaked photo

A day after Alia Bhatt’s video of rehearsing on the sets of Kalank went viral, a picture of the Indian actor is doing doing the rounds on social media.

The 'Raazi' actress looks stunning in a red lehenga and looks like a perfect bride in the leaked picture from the sets of Kalank, Hindustan Times reported.

In the phote, Alia can be seen wearing heavy bridal jewellery as well as kaleerein traditionally worn by brides in Punjab.

In yesterday’s video, Alia was seen wearing a lehenga choli while shooting the dance sequence.

The multi-starrer Kalank, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman, will hit the silver screens in April 2019 and the team recently wrapped up the lengthy schedule of the film.

The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.