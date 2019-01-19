How did Sara Ali Khan shed those extra kilos?

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has received massive acclaim for her weight loss journey, motivating many to hit the treadmill and start ingesting healthy meals to shed those extra kilos.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 25-year-old Simmba starlet shed light on the food that she consumes throughout the day to give her fans and followers an inside peak on how to maintain that perfect figure.

Revealing that she is not one of the ‘blessed’ people who in spite of eating everything remain unscathed by fat she states: “I don’t have milk, I don’t have sugar, I don’t have carbs. I live a sad life when it comes to food.”

Speaking about her morning rituals, the actor goes on to share: “When I’m working I very often have haldi [turmeric] and spinach and hot water.”

Moreover, the Kedarnath actor revealed that her meals throughout the day from breakfast to dinner consist of eggs and chicken only while the healthiest form of munchies that she eats are cucumbers.

Sara also stated that her favorite meal of the day is dinner while she considers Chinese food her favorite cuisine.

Stating first thing in the morning as the best time to work out, she went on to reveal that her post-workout meal consists of Greek yogurt with a scoop of protein and a little bit of coffee.

On the other hand, peeping the strict diet in place, Sara still considers that it is okay to cheat once a week while adding that the most bizarre diet she has ever heard of has to be Keto hands down.

Treading ahead the star goes on to reflect upon the alterations made in her lifestyle throughout the years that have made a significant impact: “I stopped eating pizza.”

Concluding the talk on her fitness regime, the actor goes on to share a tip with all those who have surrendered the idea of ever losing weight: “If you think you can do it, you can do it. And if you don’t think you can do it, you won’t ever be able to do it. So just wake up in the morning, run a little, don’t eat pizza and I promise you, you’re on your way.”