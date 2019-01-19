Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae team up for rom-com 'The Lovebirds'

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is going on to unveil another romantic comedy that is already building up the hype as he joins hands with Hollywood star Issa Rae.



According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film titled ‘Lovebirds’ directed by Michael Showalter who had previously helmed Nanjiani’s hit film ‘The Big Sick’ is bringing him back, this time with the Little starlet.

The film written by Aaron Abrams, Brenden Gall and Martin Gero is revolving around a couple on the verge of splitting, following which the two are found tangled in an inexplicable murder mystery. Amidst the madness of proving their innocence, the two reflect on how their relationship can also be saved.

Nanjiani rose to fame with his role in Silicon Valley and later with the hit Ocar-nominated ‘The Big Sick’ that shed light on the real-life story of how he met his wife Emily V. Gordon.