close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in new avatar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is in headlines now-a-days, was spotted participating in a ceremony in Mumbai in a gorgeous dress.

Deepika was spotted donning a soft pink one-shoulder top with high-waist orange pant.

Padmaavat actress paired her outfit with pearl earrings and hot pink heels. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood beauty Deepika have bagged the top position of lists the India's most valuable celebs in 2018.

According to the report formulated by Duff & Phelps, a global valuation and corporate finance advisors, there has been a surge of 18% in Virat’s brand value making it worth $170.9 million.

Following Virat is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone whose brand value is worth $102.5 million.

Latest News

More From Entertainment