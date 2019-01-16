Deepika Padukone looks stunning in new avatar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is in headlines now-a-days, was spotted participating in a ceremony in Mumbai in a gorgeous dress.



Deepika was spotted donning a soft pink one-shoulder top with high-waist orange pant.

Padmaavat actress paired her outfit with pearl earrings and hot pink heels.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood beauty Deepika have bagged the top position of lists the India's most valuable celebs in 2018.

According to the report formulated by Duff & Phelps, a global valuation and corporate finance advisors, there has been a surge of 18% in Virat’s brand value making it worth $170.9 million.

Following Virat is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone whose brand value is worth $102.5 million.