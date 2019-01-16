WATCH: 'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash, Vicky Kaushal recreate her famous finger-gun kiss

India’s internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who took the world by storm with her famous wink and finger-gun kiss is making fans swoon all over her again as she recreated the iconic pose with Vicky Kaushal.



The video that is now getting widely circulated shows the 19-year-old ‘Wink Girl’ recreating her famous pose from the teaser of her debut Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, along with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The Uri actor had turned to Instagram to post the video following which fans went head over heels over the two as they recreated the famous finger-gun kiss.

The young actor recently landed in hot waters after Boney Kapoor took legal action against the South Indian star’s upcoming Bollywood debut Sridevi Bungalow for the insensitive portrayal of the late Bollywood star.