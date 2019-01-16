Meera would've taught English if she wasn't an actor

One of Lollywood’s most acclaimed stars Meera is dreaming higher than ever before as she stepped forward expressing her desire to star alongside Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the near future.



The 41-year-old Nazar star addressing the media upon her visit to an academia revealed that she is presently occupied writing a book, the release of which will invigorate the film industry’s interest.

Treading ahead, the actor also commented that: “There should be an acting academy in the country."

Furthermore, the star revealed in response to a question that she has a special inkling with English language and would’ve opted to teach the subject if she hadn’t been involved in acting.

Adding further, she stated: “I love Persian as well."

Moreover, she stated that with her mother associated to the education division, she has always had the desire to give her children the best education possible.

The actor also urged the government to provide free medical facilities to artists and their families adding that: "The film industry can shine if acting is looked with respect."