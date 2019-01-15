Why Ranveer Singh could not do a Hollywood film

Indian superstar Ranveer Singh has revealed that he had auditioned for a Hollywood role but couldn't do it.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Simmba actor explained the reasons for his failure to star in a Hollywood film.

"Yes, I have, I have landed some parts also. It’s just scheduling conflicts I couldn’t make it,” he said, refusing to divulge any more details.

Ranveer Singh's latest release Simmba is still roaring at the box office.

With just a month away from the release of his next film Gully Boy, Ranveer has been garnering praises for his intense acting and smooth rapping skills that we got to see in the trailer.