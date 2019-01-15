Shahid Kapoor asked which ex, Kareena or Priyanka, would he like to forget

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is a doting husband and a father of two adorable babies now. However, back in the day the 37-year-old hero had his own strong of affairs.



Two of Shahid's relationships were quite public: the tales of his romance with actresses Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were the talk of the town at the time.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor was recently asked which of the two leading ladies of the industry would he want to forget.

Shahid replied, “See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I've had. So I wouldn't want to delete any of the memories. It's taught me a lot."

The actor was speaking during his recent appearance on Karan Johar chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Shahid was further asked as to who he thinks is more talented out of the two.

He said, "I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka."

Meanwhile Priyanka is with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, Kareena recently returned from a family vacation in Europe.

On the work front, Shahid has begun shooting for 'Kabir Singh', an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film is slate to hit the screens in June 2019.