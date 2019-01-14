Kangana hits out at Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone for 'ignoring her existence'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is famous for having a fearless, gutsy demeanor has slammed a number of actresses including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha for giving her the cold shoulder.
The actress in a recent interview with a leading publication has said that she always commends her contemporaries whenever they deliver a stellar performance, but they almost never do the same.
The ‘Manikarnika actress said, "I don't feel so threatened by anyone around. You know, like, you see I will praise Alia or I would praise Anushka or I would praise everyone. I never shied away from going to Deepika's Piku trial. Everyone I have praised in my capacity. Sonakshi's Lootera I saw and the whole year I praised her. I don't get threatened.”
She added, "Why don't I see same sort of...why is everyone like, 'Oh, oh, oh she doesn't exist?' Why is that going on? I exist. My film has crossed millions and millions of views and it is one of the most promising films of this year. So when they pretend I don't exist...nobody ever talks about my teasers or trailers.”
The ‘Queen’ starlet said that while it is not necessary to "come out of each other's a**", one should laud good work.
“When I saw Raazi, I praised it. I didn't think whose film it is. It is a film. That is it. It doesn't belong to an individual, it belongs to a society. I don't see a film and think, 'Oh, this person's film so maybe I shouldn't look at that side' or something like that. I don't feel like that," she said.
On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which she will essay the titular character of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai.
The film will see the light of day on January 25.
