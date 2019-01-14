Kangana hits out at Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone for 'ignoring her existence'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is famous for having a fearless, gutsy demeanor has slammed a number of actresses including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha for giving her the cold shoulder.



The actress in a recent interview with a leading publication has said that she always commends her contemporaries whenever they deliver a stellar performance, but they almost never do the same.

The ‘Manikarnika actress said, "I don't feel so threatened by anyone around. You know, like, you see I will praise Alia or I would praise Anushka or I would praise everyone. I never shied away from going to Deepika's Piku trial. Everyone I have praised in my capacity. Sonakshi's Lootera I saw and the whole year I praised her. I don't get threatened.”

She added, "Why don't I see same sort of...why is everyone like, 'Oh, oh, oh she doesn't exist?' Why is that going on? I exist. My film has crossed millions and millions of views and it is one of the most promising films of this year. So when they pretend I don't exist...nobody ever talks about my teasers or trailers.”

The ‘Queen’ starlet said that while it is not necessary to "come out of each other's a**", one should laud good work.

“When I saw Raazi, I praised it. I didn't think whose film it is. It is a film. That is it. It doesn't belong to an individual, it belongs to a society. I don't see a film and think, 'Oh, this person's film so maybe I shouldn't look at that side' or something like that. I don't feel like that," she said.

On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which she will essay the titular character of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai.

The film will see the light of day on January 25.