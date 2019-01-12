Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali is 'getting sicker'

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali who had touched the hearts of people around the globe with her heartbreaking story of suffering from terminal cancer, has stepped forward with a devastating health update.



Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old Top Chef contestant shared a picture of herself with spectacles and her hair returning to her bald scalp subsequent to several chemotherapy sessions, while also requesting her followers to remember her in their prayers.

“I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately, I’m getting sicker,” she wrote.

She went on to state: “Right now, all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”

The post was followed by a plethora of wishes and love pouring in for Ali from all around the world.



Ali had announced in October of 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare type of bone and tissue cancer, and had been told that her days are numbered.