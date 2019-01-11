Ranveer Singh's 'sexist' remarks enrage the internet

While Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has managed to always sway fans away with his chauvinistic behavior and charm, it appears that controversy is now paving its way towards the actor as well over something he has said in the past.



A 2011 footage of the actor sharing the couch with Anushka Sharma in the hit show Koffee with Karan has recently come afloat for all the wrong reasons where the Simmba star had said something that has left social media users fuming.

Speaking about fellow actor Kareena Kapoor, the 33-year-old states: “She used to come to Alters Club and I was a kid at the time and I used to just look at her and she ushered me into…let’s just say I went from child to boy.”

Another clip from the same episode shows Ranveer asking his ‘Band, Baaja Baarat’ co-star Anushka Sharma whether she “wants her a*s pinched” to which she retaliated with a stern look and a resounding: “You don't speak to me like that."

Subsequent to the two clips surfacing on the internet, netizens expressed their rage over the ‘glorification’ of celebrities who get away with problematic statements such as these, exhibiting no respect for their female counterparts.



