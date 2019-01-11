Deepika, Virat listed most valuable Indian celebrities

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone have bagged the top position of a report that lists the country’s most valuable celebs in 2018.



According to the report formulated by Duff & Phelps, a global valuation and corporate finance advisors, there has been a surge of 18% in Virat’s brand value making it worth $170.9 million.

Following Virat is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone whose brand value is worth $102.5 million.

By November 2018, Virat had 24 different endorsements of brands in India and Deepika had around 21.

In India, most of the brand endorsements are done by B-town celebrities but sportspersons like Virat seem to be in the lead in this field.

Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma have endorsed a total of 40 brands.

The report also features Akshaye Kumar and Ranveer Singh in the third and fourth places. Followed by them are eminent actors Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan in the top 10.