No host for the Oscars, first time in 30 years: report

The 91st Academy Awards will reportedly be held without a host for the first time in 30 years, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from his role following a controversy.



According to a report by Variety, the illustrious Oscar awards may get kicked off without a host on stage for the first time as the Academy reportedly seems to have lost all hope of finding a replacement for Kevin Hart who was to earlier host the program.

In place of one person taking the stage, the report claims that the award show will now consist of numerous stars introducing various segments instead of having one pillar beginning the show in a monologue.

With time collapsing rapidly till the awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, the producers seem to be struggling roping in prominent names to take the stage for the show.

Earlier, comedian Kevin Hart had stepped down as host of the upcoming show after getting embroiled in controversy after his homophobic tweets from 2010 and 2011 started making rounds on social media, hurling immense criticism his way.

In spite of Hart getting urged by talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres to revert his decision, it appears that the comedian won’t be returning to the Oscar stage after all.