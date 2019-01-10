close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2019

Lindsay Lohan opens up about past relationships

After launching her reality show "Lindsay Loahan's Beach Club", the American actress and singer  recently opened up about her relationships she had in the past.

Speaking about about ex-girlfriend, during an interview, the "Rumors" singer said Samantha Ranson would also be discussed on her new MTV reality show.

According to reports, the actress and singer broke up with Ronson, 41, an English  singer-songwriter, a decade ago.

"“I talk about that on the show,” she told Stern about previously dating Ronson. “We’re friends,” she was quoted by people.com as saying.

In the interview the Lohan also talked about her past relationship with Wilmer Valderrama,an American actor, producer and singer, calling him a "good guy".

Talking about marriage, she said marriage would come "at the right time" if it is in her future.

"“I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen,”said she.

Asked  what she looks for in a relationship, Lindsay Lohan said she wants to  date a  guy who is  a businessman with no social media accounts .



