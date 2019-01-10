Deepika voted 'Most Stylish Bride of 2018': Priyanka stands second

MUMBAI: The year 2018 saw a list of big fat Bollywood nuptials, from Deepika-Ranveer to Priyanka-Nick, the year was full of wedding pictures over the social media.

Though all the lavish marriages - including Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor - were talked about at great length, but the weddings of Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra sat atop in headlines.

Undoubtedly, both the actresses have huge fan followings not only in India but all over the world also. Firstly, the two actresses involved are huge when it comes to the power they exercise in terms of fanbase, secondly, both the extravagant nuptials were the major events of the 2018.

Surely, both the brides appeared to be the most beautiful, but according to a poll carried by TOI Fashion & Beauty, Deepika wins hands down as the 'most stylish bride of 2018'.

Deepika bagged 55 percent votes in the 'Most stylish bride of 2018' poll and she beat her fellow brides- Priyanka Chopra who received 18 percent votes, Isha Ambani who received 16 percent votes and Sonam Kapoor who garnered 11 percent votes.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in two ceremonies spread across two days - a South Indian-style wedding on November 14 and a North Indian-style one the next day. The ceremonies were held at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films, on the fifth anniversary of the release of 'Ram Leela', their first movie together.



For her Konkani wedding, Deepika Padukone wore an elegant sari, was a real zari Kanjivaram brocade drape. It featured the Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) the mythological figure which is representative of the state of Karnataka. The two-headed bird represents prosperity and wisdom, which symbolises material wealth and spiritual wealth.







