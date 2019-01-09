Watch: Isha Ambani’s gold-embroidered wedding lehenga making video

MUMBAI: Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Piramal scion, Anand in an extravagant style on December 12, last year.



She remained in talks with her selection of most expensive and newly designed Lehengas for all her wedding functions.

At the wedding, Isha Ambani wore a 16-panelled ghagra in two shades of off-white that features a trail. Each panel is hand embroidered. Mughal Jaalis and floral panels alternate in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work.

Every flower or jaali is highlighted with Crystals and sequins. Red or vermilion the iconic bridal hue features in the zardozi borders, lending an auspiciousness to the ensemble.

Now, the designers have released the making video of the outfit and it is beyond beautiful.

The designers have created an absolute masterpiece for Isha Ambani.