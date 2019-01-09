close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

John Travolta surprises fans with new bald look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019
 

Fans were surprised to see new look of John Travola as the "Face/Off" star posted his pictures on his instagram with daughter Ella.

"“I hope everyone had a great New Year!”, he wrote on Instagram. In the picture the Hollywood actor shows off her new shaved head.

View this post on Instagram

I hope everyone had a great New Year!

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on


Travolta's new look was positively received on the social media, with fans praising him for the new hairstyle.

"Loving the new look," said a Twitter user.

"John Travolta is now bald and he definitely pulls it off...." commented another. 

The picture was posted on the photosharing app on Monday. It has received  thousands of likes since then.

Latest News

More From Entertainment