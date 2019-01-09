John Travolta surprises fans with new bald look

Fans were surprised to see new look of John Travola as the "Face/Off" star posted his pictures on his instagram with daughter Ella.

"“I hope everyone had a great New Year!”, he wrote on Instagram. In the picture the Hollywood actor shows off her new shaved head.





Travolta's new look was positively received on the social media, with fans praising him for the new hairstyle.

"Loving the new look," said a Twitter user.

"John Travolta is now bald and he definitely pulls it off...." commented another.

The picture was posted on the photosharing app on Monday. It has received thousands of likes since then.