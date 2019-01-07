Reema Khan bats for PM Imran Khan, Sharif brothers

LAHORE: Film star Reema Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer Pakistan out of present crisis.



Speaking to media persons during a visit to jail in Lahore, Reema Khan called on the nation to give Imran Khan some time to perform, saying the prime minister was an honest person.

"Imran Khan will get the country out of difficult phase through his hard work,” she said.

To a question, the Bulandi actress said both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were respected political figures.

"If Sharif brothers had made many mistake, they should be allowed to rectify it," she stressed.

The film star, however, ruled out the possibility of joining politics.

Her comments came a day after Reema’s co-star Moammar Rana met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced his decision to join the PPP.