Sara Ali Khan: Bringing family together is the best feeling ever

The recently-landed fresh face in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has rapidly taken over hearts of fans and critics all around, however the fame and unconditional love from across the globe is not her most treasured part of the success she has swiftly received.

In conversation with DNA India, the 25-year-old actor revealed that amidst the glory that came with her two back-to-back successful releases, the one thing she prized the most was her family coming together.

The Kedarnath starlet revealed that her paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore and mother Amrita Singh are reconnected thanks to her.

“Dadi is getting a lot of messages from people and she forwards those messages to my mom which is a big thing. There’s no happiness greater than this feeling,” she stated.

Furthermore, she revealed that a family reunion may also be on the cards: “Last holiday I went for a holiday without my mother. But this time if things work for us…I will take her along with me. This time we will go to Ajmer Sharif and we will also pay a visit to the Golden Temple.”