Why is Kader Khan’s son upset with Govinda?

Bollywood stars are still mourning the tragic demise of veteran actor Kader Khan who passed away on Monday in Canada following a prolonged illness.



Upon his passing, renowned actor Govinda expressed grief saying that Kader Khan was like a father-figure to him.

However, Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz is not very pleased with the actor’s statement.

In an interview, he said, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his ‘father figure’s’ health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become. There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they’re no longer active.”

Govinda and Kader Khan had a profound connection as they had worked on a number of films together including Haseena Maan Jayegi, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Dulhe Raja among many others in the 1990s.

After learning about the death of the legendary actor, Govinda had stated, “Kader Khan sir is no more with us. He was not just a mentor but also a father figure to me. He had such finesse that whichever artiste he worked with or collaborated with, became a star, in fact a superstar. The entire film industry and my family cannot express the loss in words. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul, and may he find a place in heaven.”

Ksder’s son Sarfaraz Khan had earlier confirmed the news of his passing to indianexpress.com. He had said, “Yes, my dad has left us this morning. He was unwell from last few months and in the hospital from last few days. We tried everything we could, but it was time. He was a very loving man and he loved everyone who was a part of his life.”