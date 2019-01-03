Disney hauls in $7.325 billion at box office in 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Disney posted its second best year at the box office ever, raking in $7.325 billion worldwide for everything from "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" to hit animated sequel "Incredibles 2" and the latest "Star Wars" film.
Disney remains the only studio to ever post more than $7 billion in annual box office receipts. In 2016, it recorded its best year at $7.6 billion.
"Thanks to the support of fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm around the world, it´s been a monumental year for The Walt Disney Studios," chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.
In North America, Disney made nearly $3.1 billion, a new industry record, thanks to the runaway success of "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Incredibles 2" -- now all among the top 10 highest grossing films of all time.
Each one earned more than $600 million in the United States and Canada.
Cumulatively, those three films alone made $4.64 billion worldwide.
Other successes on the Disney slate include Marvel superhero flick "Ant-Man and The Wasp," "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Mary Poppins Returns" -- which has already made more than $200 million around the world and is still in theaters.
In 2019, Disney has another massive year ahead on the silver screen, with "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" leading the Marvel charge in the spring, and "Frozen 2" due at year´s end, along with "Star Wars: Episode IX."
New versions of animated classics "Dumbo," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" are yet to come, as is Pixar´s "Toy Story 4."
