Alia on relation with Ranbir: Want to protect it like it’s a cat

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and his rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are seem to be drunk in love giving everyone some major couple goals.



The duo was recently spotted together ringing in New Year in New York along with Ranbir’s family where Rishi Kapoor is currently seeking treatment.

While Ranbir has gone out in the open to confess that the two in fact are dating, Alia is still shy of speaking about their relationship in the public.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her rumoured relation, Alia said, “Such talks don’t bother me, but I don’t like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that’s what it all becomes about.”

The Brahmastra actor added, “It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm.”

She further went on to say, “You can say that it’s like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it’s not ready to come on social media the way Edward has.”

On the work front, Alia will be looking forward to the releases of three of her films this year: Kalank, Brahmastra and Gully Boy.