Sushmita Sen makes boyfriend Rohman Shawl official part of family

Indian actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been making it to the news every now and then ever since they made their relationship public.

It seems like things are moving fast between the former Miss Universe and her 26-year-old beau as the two were clicked together with Sushmita’s family in Jaipur only recently.

The actress made Rohman an official part of her family on a post that included her parents, daughters Renee and Alisah and brother Rajeev Sen.

Rohman and Sens have gathered in Jaipur to attend the wedding of Tamil filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya’s wedding with singer Pooja Prasad, who is a cousin of Sushmita.

Recently, Sushmita even uploaded several stories of her “baby sister’s” sangeet on Instagram.



The pre-wedding festivities of Karthikeya and Pooja’s nuptials entailed the who’s who of Bollywood and Tamil cinema such as Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame and others attending the events.