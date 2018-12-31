Nick and Priyanka's romantic getaway in Switzerland

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after tying the knot in December are ending 2018 in style as they vacation together in Switzerland.

Recently, the 36-year-old actress has been sharing pictures of her snowy, wintery getaway alongside husband Nick and making it snow on Instagram. They are accompanied by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and a few other friends.

The latest picture shared by ‘The Sky is Pink’ starlet is from her skiing adventure with family. Priyanka shared photos from what appears to be the take-off point, in which she features with Nick Jonas (of course) and Sophie Turner.

She captioned the picture: “Ski life”.

She looked cute in a rose-printed ski suit while Sophie was adorable in matching separates.



Recently, Priyanka broke the internet with a cute, adorable picture she had shared with Nick. The expressions on their faces were best described by Priyanka in the caption: "Happiness in the mountains," she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They flew to Oman for a brief honeymoon ahead of their wedding receptions in Mumbai.

