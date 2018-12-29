Amitabh Bachchan prays for veteran actor Kader Khan's recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood's legendary actor-writer Kader Khan has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Canada for breathlessness. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for the veteran actor's well-being and recovery on Friday.
In his tweet Bollywood' Shehensha wrote: "Kader Khan, actor-writer of immense talent, lies ill in hospital. Prayers and duas for his well-being and recovery. Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films, great company, a Libran and many not know, taught Mathematics,"
Some media outlets reported that Kader Khan, 81, has developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator. Kader Khan' son Sarfaraz and his daughter-in-law are reportedly by his side.
Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22. He is known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films. He has worked with eminant directors and superstars of his time. Khan has reportedly featured in over 300 films.
Amitabh Bachchan also quoted a tweet of one his fans, who posted an old picture of both the actors and wrote, "Prayers and duas."
MUMBAI: Bollywood's legendary actor-writer Kader Khan has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Canada for breathlessness. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for the veteran actor's well-being and recovery on Friday.
In his tweet Bollywood' Shehensha wrote: "Kader Khan, actor-writer of immense talent, lies ill in hospital. Prayers and duas for his well-being and recovery. Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films, great company, a Libran and many not know, taught Mathematics,"
Some media outlets reported that Kader Khan, 81, has developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator. Kader Khan' son Sarfaraz and his daughter-in-law are reportedly by his side.
Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22. He is known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films. He has worked with eminant directors and superstars of his time. Khan has reportedly featured in over 300 films.
Amitabh Bachchan also quoted a tweet of one his fans, who posted an old picture of both the actors and wrote, "Prayers and duas."