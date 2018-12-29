close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan prays for veteran actor Kader Khan's recovery

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 29, 2018

MUMBAI: Bollywood's legendary actor-writer  Kader Khan has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Canada for breathlessness.   Megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for the veteran actor's well-being and recovery on Friday.

In his tweet Bollywood' Shehensha wrote: "Kader Khan, actor-writer of immense talent, lies ill in hospital. Prayers and duas for his well-being and recovery. Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films, great company, a Libran and many not know, taught Mathematics,"

 Some media outlets reported that Kader Khan, 81, has developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator. Kader Khan' son Sarfaraz and his daughter-in-law are reportedly by his side.

Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22. He is known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films. He has worked with eminant directors and superstars  of his time. Khan  has reportedly featured in over 300 films.

Amitabh Bachchan also quoted a tweet of one his fans, who posted an old picture of both the actors and wrote, "Prayers and duas."

 

