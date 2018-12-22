SRK’s Zero underperforms on first day of release, earns 20.14 crore

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood film Zero has opened at the box office with a total collection of Rs 20.14 Indian crore on day 1, according to reports.



The romantic drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, opened to mixed reviews.

While for SRK fans, the actor’s charm was the highlight of the Aanand L Rai directorial, for others, the film was a tedious watch.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day box office collection.

He tweeted, “#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz.” The film’s performance is better than Shah Rukh’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal which earned Rs 15.25 crore on the day of its release.

However, being a Shah Rukh Khan starrer, trade analysts predicted a good opening collection for Zero.

Girish Johar, while predicting the day one box office collection of the film, said, “Being a non-holiday Friday, the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25-27 crore. Clocking around 3500 screens, everything is going well for SRK. His character Bauua Singh has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy.”

The makers of Zero adopted a good marketing strategy before releasi