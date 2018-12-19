Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Zero’ alters controversial scene: report

The makers of Bollywood film Zero have digitally altered certain controvertial scenes of the movie after petition filed by Sikh Community.



In an affidavit submitted in Bombay High Court, the makers of Zero asserted that to avoid hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community, certain scenes and one particular poster, which allegedly depicted Shah Rukh holding a kirpan (an article of utmost religious reverence in the Sikh community), have been digitally altered.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif play lead role in the film Zero.

"Despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only an ornamental dagger and not a 'kirpan', steps have been taken by the respondent to alter the relevant scenes. The portions in question have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword," read a statement by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, NDTV reported.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero features Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged character while Anushka Sharma plays a specially-abled scientist. Katrina Kaif features as an alcoholic superstar.

The film is all set to hit screens this Friday (December 21).