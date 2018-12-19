close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 19, 2018

Nick Jonas is back in Mumbai for second wedding reception

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas will host their second reception in Mumbai on Thursday (December 20), 19 days after their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1.

Nick, who left for the US last week, is back in Mumbai. He was spotted at the airport.

View this post on Instagram

#nickjonas snapped at the airport

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


On the other hand, With Zero set to release on December 21, the film’s lead cast —Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma — have been busy promoting their film. The trio was at Indian Idol’s Grand Finale on Wednesday.

At the airport again, a host of stars, big and small, were seen. Shah Rukh, Anushka, Daisy Shah, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, were spotted.

