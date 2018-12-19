Marvel asked to apologize for hurting Hindu sentiments

While various mediums have previously been under fire for depicting a negative image of Muslims through their content, this time it’s the Hindu sentiments as well that were poked at by Marvel Entertainment.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, a Hindu cleric named Rajan Zed has demanded an apology from the American entertainment company for referring to Hinduism as a ‘false religion’ in the relaunched version of ‘Uncanny X-Men.’

The report further revealed that the comic book also exhibited offensive elements of destruction of specific temples including the Tree Padmanabhaswany Temple.

“It was very hurtful to the Hindu community because a popular platform like Marvel labelled a sacred and highly revered Hindu temple as a fake house of worship,” stated Zed.

“Comics publishers should be more sensitive while handling faith related subjects; as these being a powerful medium; left lasting impact on the unsuspecting minds of highly impressionable children, teens and other young people,” he added.

The contentious parts of the comic book show the character of X-Man destroying the temples while another character claiming to be an almighty being can be seen saying: “Mankind is being led down the wrong path by religious leaders.”