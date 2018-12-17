WATCH: Deepika Padukone wells up as Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor award

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make a perfect couple as the two keep making appearances alongside each other which make their million fans swoon over the unconditional bond of love that they share.

The stunning couple made heads turn as they entered the venue of the Star Screen Awards hand-in-hand last night.

But what caught the attention of everyone was the heartfelt moment in which Deepika broke down in tears for her husband Ranveer as he won the prestigious Best Actor award for their movie Padmaavat.

Pictures of a teary-eyed, emotional Deepika have been flooding the internet ever since she had a cute meltdown over her husband’s achievement.



Ranveer also delivered an emotional speech and said, “In the film (Padmaavat), I didn't get the queen but in real life, I got one. Baby (Deepika Padukone), I love you, in the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it's because you've kept me grounded and centred, thank you for everything, and I love you." (sic)



Deepika and Ranveer have been giving their fans major relationship goals ever since they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Ranveer is enjoying this phase of his life tremendously and has described marriage as ‘the best thing ever happened to him’.

"Marriage is like the best thing that has ever happened to me. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, it's like I'm invincible. You know in those superhero movies, you know that moment when the suit comes on. I feel like marriage has done that to me," he said.