Alia Bhatt reveals why she looks upset in leaked photo with Ranbir

Bollywood’s adored actor Alia Bhatt is working in a supernatural romantic thriller ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor.



The photos of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced from the set of the film directed by Karan Johar in which the actress looked upset while his boyfriend could be seen busy on his mobile phone.

Recently Alia talked about the leaked photos and revealed why she looked upset in the picture.

She said, “That’s my face when I rest and I am not upset at all”, Time of India reported.

“I am very happy person and that’s my resting face”, she added.