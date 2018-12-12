'A Star Is Born' leads US Screen Actors Guild award nominations

Los Angeles -"A Star Is Born" led the pack in the movies category Wednesday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, seen as a bellwether in the run-up to the Oscars.



The music romance reboot earned Bradley Cooper a nod for best actor, Lady Gaga for best actress and Sam Elliott for best supporting actor. The fourth nomination was for best cast.

Spike Lee´s "BlacKkKlansman," the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white partner, came in second with three nominations for best actor (John David Washington), best supporting actor (Adam Driver) and best cast.

Other films nominated for best cast -- the SAG´s top award -- are superhero movie "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and summer rom-com hit "Crazy Rich Asians."

On the television side, Amazon´s breakout comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the Netflix drama "Ozark" led the pack with four nominations each.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on January 27 in Los Angeles.

Although less high-profile than the Golden Globes, the SAG awards are seen as more of an indicator of Oscars glory, since members represent some 1,200 of the roughly 6,000 voters for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.