Wed Dec 12, 2018
December 12, 2018

Priyanka, Nick back from Oman after short honeymoon trip

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have returned to Mumbai after a short honeymoon trip in Oman.

The newlyweds appeared to have enjoyed a short vacation before they host Bollywood celebs at a Mumbai five-star on December 20 at a wedding reception.

Priyanka and Nick had shared sneak peeks from their Oman holiday, including a look at the luxurious spa resort where they were vacationing. Priyanka shared a picture where she can be seen with her husband.

“Marital bliss they say,” she captioned the photo.

