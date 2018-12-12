Priyanka, Nick back from Oman after short honeymoon trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have returned to Mumbai after a short honeymoon trip in Oman.
The newlyweds appeared to have enjoyed a short vacation before they host Bollywood celebs at a Mumbai five-star on December 20 at a wedding reception.
Priyanka and Nick had shared sneak peeks from their Oman holiday, including a look at the luxurious spa resort where they were vacationing. Priyanka shared a picture where she can be seen with her husband.
“Marital bliss they say,” she captioned the photo.
MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have returned to Mumbai after a short honeymoon trip in Oman.
The newlyweds appeared to have enjoyed a short vacation before they host Bollywood celebs at a Mumbai five-star on December 20 at a wedding reception.
Priyanka and Nick had shared sneak peeks from their Oman holiday, including a look at the luxurious spa resort where they were vacationing. Priyanka shared a picture where she can be seen with her husband.
“Marital bliss they say,” she captioned the photo.