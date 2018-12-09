Sneak peek into Isha Ambani's star-studded sangeet

The nuptials of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all the rage on social and mainstream media these days as it is unfolding to be a striking and regal affair.



As the duo hosted their sangeet ceremony on Saturday night, a number of prominent high-profile guests arrived at the Indian city of Udaipur to grace one of the most elaborate weddings of the year, including former US Secretary Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih and other Bollywood bigwigs.

During the extravagant affair the couple hailing from two of India’s most influential families –Ambanis and Piramals, had also taken the stage, dropping jaws with a startling performance on Mitwa from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.’

Let's sneak inside the star-studded event and check out who wore what:







