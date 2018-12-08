Priyanka and Nick inseparable after tying the knot

After tying the knot in an exclusive, lavish wedding ceremony, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have the public’s undivided attention as they grace every event wearing their hearts on their sleeves.



The duo was spotted at the promotional event of dating app Bumble where the two remained entirely glued together.

The two radiated love and euphoria as they made their stylish appearance at the event with the new bride donning a sequined, flashy, multi-hued dress from Elie Saab while Jonas kept it casual with a grey tee and trousers.

The event also celebrated Priyanka becoming the first Indian to grace the cover of Vogue America on the January 2019 issue, as the pair also took part in a cake-cutting ceremony.









The Bollywood diva and the Hollywood hunk had gotten married earlier on December 1, in a close-knit ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace with another grand reception held in New Delhi on December 4.