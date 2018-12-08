Marvel releases 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

Marvel released the official trailer for the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise on Friday. The “Avengers: End game” will hit the cinemas in April. Marvel has also lined up Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel for release.



The trailer opens up with Tony Stark sound recording for his wife-to-be Pepper Potts played by Gwynneth Paltrow, in which he says, “If you find this recording, don’t feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end.”

We then see a bird-like-creature in the sky, who is none other than Captain Marvel, the superhero Nick Fury played by Samuel L Jackson, paged in the end-credit scene of Infinity War. Then a Black Panther‘s costume scare crow is shown while Thanos is walking sadly in the forest. Captain America and Thor can also be seen shedding some tears over the loss of their friends and families.

As in the last installment, fans were left in shock with Thanos wiping away half of the humanity, making some of our favorite super heroes vanish into thin air.

Avengers 4 will also be the final film for Chris Evans, who had hinted at moving on after his final stint as Captain America. Other characters may also reportedly bid farewell to the franchise.