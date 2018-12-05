close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

Mehwish Hayat shares stage with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

LAHORE: Pakistani actress, model and singer Mehwish Hayat shared the Virsa stage with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram page, saying “It is not everyday that one get the opportunity to sing with a real living legend so renowned in Pakistan and the world over.”

“Sharing the Virsa stage with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Ji was a dream come true and that too singing a classic track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab. 

It is not everyday that one get the opportunity to sing with a real living legend so renowned in Pakistan and the world over. Sharing the Virsa stage with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali khan Ji was a dream come true and that too singing a classic track by Nusrat Fateh Ali khan saab . I have been a huge fan since like forever. I was nervous - as anyone would have been - but I hope that I lived up to Rahat Ji's exacting standard and did him proud. Thankyou to my mentor Mian Yousaf Salahuddin who had the faith in me to do this and brought us together. MashaAllah He has been singlehandedly promoting talent and our cultural heritage for more than 12 years now. Big salute @yousaf_salahuddin P.s those commenting on the lip-syncing. This is standard TV practice to have the best audio for audience and nothing new or is it anything that I am denying. So relax and please let's concentrate on the actual song and how I have managed to perform and not be fixated by the technicalities of TV. Wearing @zaheerabbasofficial and @samreenvance jewels #MehwishHayat #UstadRahatFatehAliKhan #Virsaheritage #Tumeradil #DreamCometrue #NFAK #MianYousufSalahuddin

