Mehwish Hayat shares stage with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

LAHORE: Pakistani actress, model and singer Mehwish Hayat shared the Virsa stage with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
The actress shared the video on her Instagram page, saying “It is not everyday that one get the opportunity to sing with a real living legend so renowned in Pakistan and the world over.”
“Sharing the Virsa stage with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Ji was a dream come true and that too singing a classic track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab.
