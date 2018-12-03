Anushka Sharma stayed on wheelchair on Zero sets 'to understand the confinements'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma after essaying a variety of roles and making a name for herself has shed light on the challenges she had to encounter for her upcoming wheelchair-ridden role in Zero.



In a statement released, the 30-year-old revealed how the eventual goal of portraying a scientist with cerebral palsy had taken her three months’ worth of hard work with the assistance of two professional trainers.

“If I were able to pull [the role] off, I would have accomplished something. I wanted to do it the right way and represent this correctly. Aanand sir and Himanshu (writer Himanshu Sharma) had already researched a lot with doctors (about this condition) when they came to me with the film and had sketched out my character accordingly. I understood their brief and went with their vision and met with the doctors,” she stated.

Moreover, she also revealed how with her condition, an occupational therapist and an audiologist had helped comprehend the kind of physical limitations her character would have how the speech would get affected as well.

She went on to add: “The difficult part in this was that I had to voluntarily create an involuntary movement that happens to my character because of my condition. While I had to focus on the dialogues, I also had focus on the emotion of the scene, which was difficult. So, in the beginning I would ask for some extra takes so that I could get it right because I wanted to make sure that I was doing it correctly.”

The starlet also revealed how she had made it a point to spend her entire time on the set, seated on the wheelchair to grasp the boundaries one has to bump into throughout their lives in this condition.

“I think all this practice helped in understanding the condition of the character well and the vision that Aanand L. Rai had for the role. I have tried to do it to the T,” she added.

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif alongside Anushka, is slated for release on December 21.