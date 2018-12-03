After bidding farewell to Jon Snow, Kit Harrington vows to never look back

One of the most celebrated characters on small screens, Jon Snow is bidding farewell to the HBO hit Game of Thrones and Kit Harrington who essayed the role does not wish to look back.



The 31-year-old star had been part of the massively acclaimed series since 2011 and hadn’t until recently this year said goodbye to the crowd-favorite character.

In spite of the sad eventual conclusion, Harrington has vowed to not look back and return to the show.

“It was emotional to leave the job definitely. But I wouldn’t say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones that’s almost 10 years of your life - that’s really unusual in an actor’s career,” he stated.

“It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family. But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” he added further.

The spin-offs of the show, a prequel series titled The Long Night, starring Naomi Watts are presently in the making which will narrate the tale thousands of years, before the events of the show.

Asked if he would even consider a cameo on the show, the actor stood firm with his decision of not returning.