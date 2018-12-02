close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

Parineeti Chopra rejoices cousin Priyanka's wedding with Nick Jonas

Bollywood’s young actor Parineeti Chopra showed her happiness on cousin Priyanka’s wedding with American actor and singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick got married on Saturday at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and exchanged the vows in a Christian ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra then took to social media to express her happiness on her cousin’s wedding. Sharing a picture from the Mehandi she wrote, “The Mehndi. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it – coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united.”

Priyanka also revealed a new picture from the Mehandi through her Instagram story in which it seems that the families of bride and groom are playing friendly cricket match.

A video has also surfaced from the Mehandi ceremony in which Nick is seen hitting a six in Team Groom t-shirt.

The couple will also tie the knot in a Hindu wedding.

