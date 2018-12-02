Film actor Babar Ali leaves Pakistan after receiving death threats

LAHORE: Well-known Pakistani film and television actor Babar Ali has left Pakistan after receiving death threats from extremists.

Babar Ali has left for United States after receiving threatening calls from unknown persons.

The film actor had lodged an FIR with Defence Police Station Lahore on November 16.

Babar, in the FIR, states that unidentified persons threatened him for life via phone calls.

In a statement the actor says he started receiving threats after a TV drama was aired.

He went on to say extremist elements are also active against the artists.