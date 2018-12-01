First Look at Sam Claflin in Peaky Blinders Season 5

Claflin is one of a host of new recruits for the BAFTA-winning drama that’s created and written by Steven Knight. As we’ve previously reported, Brian Gleeson and Anya Taylor-Joy are also new to the mix with returning leads Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson.



Hunger Games’s Sam Claflin has joined the cast of peaky Blinders season 5, alongside Anya Taylor Joy and Brian Gleeson.

Upon joining Claflin said, “From Steven Knight’s writing to the consistently brilliant production, couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show.”

The Me Before You cast sports a moustache and appears with a shirt and tie in the new picture.

As reported by Deadline, the image show’s Claflin’s character as a fellow politician, who is expected to play large part in both the future of the newly elected MP, as well as that of Britain itself. So far, that’s all the information that’s been released about Claflin’s new character, but given that he’ll be played by an actor of note, and that Peaky Blinders has seen fit to send out an official image of him, it’s a good bet this dapper gentleman will be making trouble for the new and returning cast members when season 5 finally premieres.

Peaky Blinders season 5 is expected to air on BBC in 2019, with a move to Netflix in the US shortly thereafter.