Mahira Khan raises questions about mental health awareness after girl student commits suicide

In a tragic incident that took place Monday, a young girl named Rushaan Farrukh enrolled at the Beaconhouse National University (BNU) attempted suicide, subsequent to which she lost her life when she jumped off a building.



The incident has raised serious questions regarding attitudes that prevail amongst people while tackling mental health illnesses that are seen by much of the society as a taboo having a lot of stigma attached.

According to reports, Rushaan was an artist in her early 20s.

Her sudden and tragic demise has left many questioning the need for counsellors and therapists in schools to seek guidance from.

On Tuesday, famed actress Mahira Khan took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the unfortunate occurrence that has left numerous in shock.

“When will we start taking mental health seriously? When will we stop calling people mad or ridicule them for how they feel? We need counselors in schools. Not just for students. We need to educate parents and teachers!!” the 33-year-old actor wrote.

In another tweet she shared one of Rushaan’s post saying, “Maybe we can start by reading and understanding what someone suffering had to say before they left. Rest In Peace.. Rushaan Farrukh.”



