Nick Jonas enjoys ‘Mumbai Nights’ with fiancee Priyanka Chopra and others

The celebrations for Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ wedding are in full swings and the guests have also started to arrive. The two welcomed his brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner with a party in Mumbai on Monday. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra also joined in on the fun.

The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the lead singer of DNCE arrived hand-in-hand at the party at Juhu’s Estella. The hosts, Priyanka and Nick also clinged on to each other as they posed for the paparazzi. Priyanka was seen in a shiny rose gold outfit while Nick was his usual, casual self in a white T-shirt and khakee pants. Joe was seen in a striped blue T-shirt and Sophie wore a jean jacket over her denims.

Nick also shared a picture with the entire gang on his Instagram stories, captioning it “Mumbai nights.” Parineeti shared a picture of the light decorations at Priyanka’s home on her Instagram stories.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were also spotted at the party. Alia wore a breezy, blue dress while Parineeti wore white crop top and pants and layered it with a shrug.

The wedding party is expected to fly to Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan for the wedding on December 2. The ceremonies will reportedly begin this weekend and the wedding will be followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. According to a report in Bombay Times, the couple will first tie the knot according to Hindu rituals at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. It will be followed by a Christian wedding.

The former Miss World had been shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in the capital and had to wrap it by Sunday ahead of the wedding. The American singer also joined Priyanka for the small get-together, hosted by the film’s producer Aditya Roy Kapur and director Shonali Bose, before their departure to their wedding destination.